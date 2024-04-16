NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara missed the total solar eclipse, but saw Earth ‘moving’ below her during spacewalk (photos)
Submit on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 02:11
NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara missed watching an eclipse from the ISS by days. But she did participate in the 4th all-woman spacewalk, and has a unique story about a baby octopus.
