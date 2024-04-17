Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘I really like these suits.’ Boeing’s snazzy (and flexible) Starliner spacesuits have astronauts buzzing (exclusive)

Submit on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 21:11

Starliner will make its first trip to space with astronauts no earlier than May 6. The historic flight also marks the crewed debut of a new generation of Boeing blue spacesuits.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»