‘I really like these suits.’ Boeing’s snazzy (and flexible) Starliner spacesuits have astronauts buzzing (exclusive)
Wednesday, April 17th, 2024
Starliner will make its first trip to space with astronauts no earlier than May 6. The historic flight also marks the crewed debut of a new generation of Boeing blue spacesuits.
