Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon Mimas may have gotten huge buried ocean from ringed planet’s powerful pull

Submit on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 02:12

The discovery of vast subsurface seas on Saturn’s tiny moon Mimas has redefined our view of what an ocean world can be. We may now know how this buried ocean was formed, revealing it is shockingly young.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«