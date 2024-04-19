‘Astrobiodefense:’ Thinktank calls for defending Earth from space bugs
Submit on Friday, April 19th, 2024 19:11
The quest to bring samples back to Earth from Mars has been met with controversy in some quarters as the threat that ecologically-hungry Martian microbes might pose to our biosphere continues to be a topic of concern.
This entry was posted on Friday, April 19th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.