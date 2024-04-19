Satellite News

China rolls out rocket for next astronaut mission to Tiangong space station (photos)

CMSA said Shenzhou 18 will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future. However, airspace closure notices indicate launch is currently set for around 9:00 a.m. EDT on April 25 (1300 GMT, or 9:00 p.m. Beijing time).

