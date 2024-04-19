SpaceX launching Starlink satellites today on company’s 40th mission of 2024
Submit on Friday, April 19th, 2024 01:11
SpaceX is set to launch its 40th mission of 2024 this evening (April 18), a liftoff that will send yet another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites skyward.
This entry was posted on Friday, April 19th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.