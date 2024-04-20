Satellite News

NASA satellite’s ‘shocking’ space junk near-miss was even closer than thought

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

The Feb. 28 encounter between NASA’s TIMED satellite and a dead Russian spacecraft was even closer than first thought — a mere 33 feet (10 meters) or so, NASA officials said.

