NASA satellite’s ‘shocking’ space junk near-miss was even closer than thought
Submit on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 17:11
The Feb. 28 encounter between NASA’s TIMED satellite and a dead Russian spacecraft was even closer than first thought — a mere 33 feet (10 meters) or so, NASA officials said.
