Those magic minutes during April 8’s solar eclipse brought me to tears
Submit on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 20:11
As a TV reporter and meteorologist, I experienced some pretty incredible things in my career. But the 2024 total solar eclipse in Dallas left me in awe and with unforgettable emotions like I’ve never seen or felt before.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.