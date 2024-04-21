Satellite News

‘Devil Comet’ 12P/Pons-Brooks reaches peak brightness tonight. Here’s how to see it

Submit on Sunday, April 21st, 2024 17:11

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks visits the inner solar system every 71 years and will reach its closest to the sun on Sunday (April 21), appearing bright enough to possibly be seen by the naked eye.

