James Webb Space Telescope documentary returns to IMAX theaters this week for Earth Day. Watch exclusive clips here (video)
Submit on Monday, April 22nd, 2024 21:13
New James Webb Space Telescope documentary, “Deep Sky,” returns to IMAX screens for Earth Day. Watch two exclusive clips here at Space.com.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 22nd, 2024 at 9:13 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.