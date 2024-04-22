Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope documentary returns to IMAX theaters this week for Earth Day. Watch exclusive clips here (video)

New James Webb Space Telescope documentary, “Deep Sky,” returns to IMAX screens for Earth Day. Watch two exclusive clips here at Space.com.

