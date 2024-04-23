Cosmic fountain is polluting intergalactic space with 50 million suns’ worth of material
Astronomers have mapped a 20,000-light-year-long fountain of gas blasting from a nearby galaxy and polluting intergalactic space at 450 times the top speed of a jet fighter.
