Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Cosmic fountain is polluting intergalactic space with 50 million suns’ worth of material

Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 04:11

Astronomers have mapped a 20,000-light-year-long fountain of gas blasting from a nearby galaxy and polluting intergalactic space at 450 times the top speed of a jet fighter.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«