Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

ESA graduates the ‘Hoppers’: Europeans, Australian pass astronaut basic training

Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 21:11

The “Hoppers” — five European astronauts and the first astronaut from the Australian Space Agency — are now ready to “hop” into their first flight assignments, having completed basic training.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»