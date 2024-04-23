ESA graduates the ‘Hoppers’: Europeans, Australian pass astronaut basic training
Submit on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 21:11
The “Hoppers” — five European astronauts and the first astronaut from the Australian Space Agency — are now ready to “hop” into their first flight assignments, having completed basic training.
