Private moon mission to carry NASA electric moon dust shield in 2024
Wednesday, April 24th, 2024
NASA is sending a technology demonstrator to the moon on the upcoming private Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1 in order to test how to repel and remove lunar dust using electricity.
