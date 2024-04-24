Satellite News

Private moon mission to carry NASA electric moon dust shield in 2024

Submit on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 22:11

NASA is sending a technology demonstrator to the moon on the upcoming private Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1 in order to test how to repel and remove lunar dust using electricity.

