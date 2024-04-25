Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Buried in the Cat’s Paw Nebula lies one of the largest space molecules ever seen

Submit on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 05:11

Scientists have discovered one of the largest molecules ever seen in space in the Cat’s Paw nebula. The discovery hints at how chemical complexity emerges as stars form.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«