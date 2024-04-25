Buried in the Cat’s Paw Nebula lies one of the largest space molecules ever seen
Scientists have discovered one of the largest molecules ever seen in space in the Cat’s Paw nebula. The discovery hints at how chemical complexity emerges as stars form.
