Japan’s SLIM moon lander defies death to survive 3rd frigid lunar night (image)
Submit on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 00:11
Japan’s SLIM lunar lander has now survived three week-long nights on the moon, braving temperatures as low as minus 274 degrees Fahrenheit, despite not being designed to last one!
