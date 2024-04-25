Satellite News

The mystery of how strange cosmic objects called ‘JuMBOs’ went rogue

Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Scientists may have discovered how JuMBOs, strangle binary objects found in Orion, may have gone rogue while staying gravitationally bound. The discovery may shake up theories of planet formation.

