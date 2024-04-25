The mystery of how strange cosmic objects called ‘JuMBOs’ went rogue
Scientists may have discovered how JuMBOs, strangle binary objects found in Orion, may have gone rogue while staying gravitationally bound. The discovery may shake up theories of planet formation.
