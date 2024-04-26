Watch live today as NASA astronauts fly to launch site for 1st crewed Boeing Starliner mission to ISS
Submit on Friday, April 26th, 2024 00:11
Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be the first crew aboard Boeing’s Starliner. Watch live here at Space.com as they arrive in Florida for their May 6 launch.
This entry was posted on Friday, April 26th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.