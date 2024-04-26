Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Watch live today as NASA astronauts fly to launch site for 1st crewed Boeing Starliner mission to ISS

Submit on Friday, April 26th, 2024 00:11

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be the first crew aboard Boeing’s Starliner. Watch live here at Space.com as they arrive in Florida for their May 6 launch.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, April 26th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»