Astronomers finally know why stars born from the same cloud aren’t identical twins
Submit on Monday, April 29th, 2024 22:11
Astronomers finally know why giant binary stars born from the same collapsing cloud of gas and dust can be “non-identical twins” with different characteristics and planetary systems.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 29th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.