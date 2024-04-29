Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Tiger stripes’ on Saturn’s moon Enceladus could reveal if its oceans are habitable

Submit on Monday, April 29th, 2024 23:11

A new model of Enceladus “tiger stripe” fractures and their connection with the moon of Saturn’s ice geysers and subsurface oceans could have implications for its ability to support life.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, April 29th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»