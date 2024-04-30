Boeing Starliner astronauts conduct dress rehearsal ahead of May 6 launch (photos, video)
Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024
Boeing Starliner’s 1st astronaut crew continues their training, even in quarantine. After finishing a big dress rehearsal on April 26, practice continues ahead of the scheduled May 6 launch to the ISS.
