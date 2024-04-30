Meet the crew launching on Boeing’s 1st Starliner astronaut flight
Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024
NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Suni Williams are slated to launch on Boeing’s first crewed test flight of its Starliner capsule, flying to the International Space Station on May 6.
