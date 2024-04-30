Horsehead Nebula rears its head in gorgeous new James Webb Space Telescope images (video)
The James Webb Telescope has zoomed in on the Horsehead Nebula, capturing slices of this stunning star-forming region close to Earth in an entirely new light.
