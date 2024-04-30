Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Horsehead Nebula rears its head in gorgeous new James Webb Space Telescope images (video)

Submit on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 01:11

The James Webb Telescope has zoomed in on the Horsehead Nebula, capturing slices of this stunning star-forming region close to Earth in an entirely new light.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»