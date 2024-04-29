‘Traffic jams’ in the hearts of galaxies can force black holes to collide
Submit on Monday, April 29th, 2024 20:11
Supermassive black holes may create conditions akin to “cosmic intersections with failed traffic lights” that make collisions between smaller stellar-mass black holes inevitable.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 29th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.