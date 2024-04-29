Satellite News

‘Traffic jams’ in the hearts of galaxies can force black holes to collide

Supermassive black holes may create conditions akin to “cosmic intersections with failed traffic lights” that make collisions between smaller stellar-mass black holes inevitable.

