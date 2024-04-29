Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Cat nights’ are here as Leo, Leo minor, and Lynx constellations prowl the evening sky

Submit on Monday, April 29th, 2024 19:11

Along with Leo, there are two other members of the cat family that are currently well situated and close together in the evening sky: Leo Minor, the Smaller Lion, and Lynx.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, April 29th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»