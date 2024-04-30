Satellite News

Scientists unravel mysteries of gamma-ray bursts — the universe’s most powerful explosions

Gamma-ray bursts are the universe’s most powerful explosions, generating more energy in seconds than the sun will in billions of years — and scientists are slowly learning more about these eruptions.

