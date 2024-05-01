Satellite News

How to watch Boeing’s 1st Starliner astronaut launch webcasts live online

Submit on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 17:11

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is scheduled to launch astronauts for the first time ever on May 6. Here’s how to watch that historic liftoff, as well as key events before and after it.

