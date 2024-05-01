2 astronaut taxis: Why NASA wants both Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX’s Dragon
Boeing’s Starliner will make its first crewed launch as soon as May 6, about four years after SpaceX’s. Having two private astronaut taxis will provide redundancy for ISS operations and more.
