Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak could spawn over 100 ‘shooting stars’ per hour this weekend
Submit on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 23:11
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks on May 5, and this year looks favorable for a good light show put on by bits of Halley’s Comet as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.