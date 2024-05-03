Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak could spawn over 100 ‘shooting stars’ per hour this weekend

Submit on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 23:11

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks on May 5, and this year looks favorable for a good light show put on by bits of Halley’s Comet as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»