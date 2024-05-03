Satellite News

Happy National Space Day 2024! Here’s how 8 lucky kids can win a trip to Florida’s Space Coast

Friday, May 3rd, 2024

For National Space Day, SpaceKids Global announces a competition to send eight kids to Florida for an adventure at Blue Origin and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

