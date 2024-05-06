Euclid telescope: A scientist tells us of his quest to understand the nature of dark matter and dark energy
Submit on Monday, May 6th, 2024 21:11
Clumps of dark matter reveal their presence by distorting the shapes of more distant galaxies, just like waves on the surface of a swimming pool distort the pattern of tiles on the bottom.
This entry was posted on Monday, May 6th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.