Handle Mars with care: Guidelines needed for responsible Red Planet exploration, experts say

Submit on Monday, May 6th, 2024 17:11

A new study calls for “geoconservation” principles applied to space, so that astronauts exploring Mars and other cosmic bodies don’t compromise future scientific work.

