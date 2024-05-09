Satellite News

White dwarfs are ‘heavy metal’ zombie stars endlessly cannibalizing their dead planetary systems

Zombie white dwarf stars keep their heavy metal exteriors fresh by constantly cannibalizing any smaller objects in their dead planetary systems, like comets and asteroids, that get in their way.

