White dwarfs are ‘heavy metal’ zombie stars endlessly cannibalizing their dead planetary systems
Submit on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 20:11
Zombie white dwarf stars keep their heavy metal exteriors fresh by constantly cannibalizing any smaller objects in their dead planetary systems, like comets and asteroids, that get in their way.
