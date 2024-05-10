Scientists use XRISM spacecraft to predict fate of matter around monster supermassive black hole
The spacecraft XRISM has examined light from a distant galaxy that houses a supermassive black hole to determine the fate of matter in the void’s gravitational thrall.
