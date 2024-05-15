Milky Way’s halo is filled with ‘magnetic donuts’ as wide as 100,000 light-years
Astronomers have determined that the Milky Way’s outer halo is filled with “magnetic donuts” that are as wide as 100,000 light-years. The discovery could shed light on how cosmic magnetic fields form and evolve.
