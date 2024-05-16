Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

India makes breakthrough by test-firing new 3D-printed rocket engine (photo)

Submit on Thursday, May 16th, 2024 21:11

India recently performed a successful hot-fire test of a rocket engine that was built using 3D printing technology, a breakthrough that could boost the nation’s spaceflight prospects.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»