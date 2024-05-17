Junk from a SpaceX Dragon ‘trunk’ may have crashed into a Canadian farmer’s field (photos)
Submit on Friday, May 17th, 2024 20:11
A farmer in rural Saskatchewan found a charred chunk of debris during planting season in late April. The piece might have come from a SpaceX Crew Dragon, according to a re-entry track.
