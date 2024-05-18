Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 111 —The Big Glass Wars

Submit on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 21:11

On Episode 111 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with John Mulchaey, Director of the Carnegie Observatories, about the threat to completing two new giant astronomical observatories.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«