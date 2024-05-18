This Week In Space podcast: Episode 111 —The Big Glass Wars
On Episode 111 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with John Mulchaey, Director of the Carnegie Observatories, about the threat to completing two new giant astronomical observatories.
