Space Trash Signs project creates debris ‘constellations’ to highlight space junk problem (video)

Submit on Monday, May 20th, 2024 19:11

The Space Trash Signs project has created “constellations” made of defunct satellites and old rocket parts to draw attention to the worsening space debris problem.

