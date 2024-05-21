Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Right again, Einstein! Scientists find where matter ‘waterfalls’ into black holes

Submit on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 17:11

Einstein was right! Scientists found the first-ever evidence of “plunging regions” of spacetime where matter inexorably falls into black holes, as predicted by general relativity.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»