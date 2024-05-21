Stars give tiny planets a gravitational ‘squeeze’ to strip away their atmospheres
Submit on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 23:11
Modeling distant planets has revealed that tidal forces generated by their parent stars can combine with intense radiation bombardment and strip away their atmospheres.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.