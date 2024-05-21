Satellite News

Young ‘cotton candy’ exoplanet the size of Jupiter may be shrinking into a super-Earth

Submit on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 21:12

Astronomers have found that one of the lightest exoplanets ever seen, the young ‘cotton candy’ world V1298 Tau b, may be shrinking from the size of Jupiter to the width of a super-Earth.

