‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 episode 9 offers a tense but questionable cliffhanger
Submit on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 22:12
Possibly a couple of missed opportunities, but nonetheless a solid first part of a series finale. And when was the last time a sci-fi show ended on its own terms without being cancelled?
