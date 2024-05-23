Satellite News

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 episode 9 offers a tense but questionable cliffhanger

Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Possibly a couple of missed opportunities, but nonetheless a solid first part of a series finale. And when was the last time a sci-fi show ended on its own terms without being cancelled?

