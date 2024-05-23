Where will the 2027 total solar eclipse on Aug. 2 be visible?
A total solar eclipse on Aug 2, 2027, will be visible across southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Find out more about where to see the ‘eclipse of the century’ in our guide.
