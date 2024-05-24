Satellite News

Lost photos suggest Mars’ mysterious moon Phobos may be a trapped comet in disguise

Submit on Friday, May 24th, 2024 22:12

Previously unpublished photos of Mars’ moon Phobos hint that the mysterious satellite may actually be a trapped comet — or perhaps just a piece of one, along with its twin moon Deimos.

