Safety comes 1st for Artemis moon missions despite ‘space race’ with China, NASA chief says

Friday, May 24th, 2024

Artemis 2 and Artemis 3, both moon missions with astronauts, were delayed by NASA earlier this year. NASA chief Bill Nelson told a Senate committee the new schedule is on track, but only if safety isn’t compromised.

