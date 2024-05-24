Safety comes 1st for Artemis moon missions despite ‘space race’ with China, NASA chief says
Submit on Friday, May 24th, 2024 21:11
Artemis 2 and Artemis 3, both moon missions with astronauts, were delayed by NASA earlier this year. NASA chief Bill Nelson told a Senate committee the new schedule is on track, but only if safety isn’t compromised.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 24th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.