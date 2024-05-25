Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A billionaire hopes to upgrade the Hubble Telescope on a private SpaceX mission, but could it really happen?

Submit on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 17:11

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire funder and commander of the Polaris Program missions, spoke on social media recently about why he wants a Hubble Space Telescope mission.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»