‘It’s so complicated:’ Boeing Starliner teams diagnosing helium leak ahead of June 1 astronaut launch
Submit on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 03:11
NASA and Boeing are still working through “complicated” issues arising from a small Starliner spacecraft helium leak. Launch is June 1, but that’s pending a flight readiness review.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.