This Week In Space podcast: Episode 112 —Mars on Pause?
Submit on Saturday, May 25th, 2024 20:11
On Episode 112 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with Rob Manning, Chief Engineer Emeritus of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, about Mars exploration and, in particular, Mars Sample Return.
