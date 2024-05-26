Satellite News

Black hole singularities defy physics. New research could finally do away with them.

Black hole singularities defy the laws of physics. New research presents a bold solution to this puzzle: Black holes may actually be a theoretical type of star called a ‘gravastar,’ filled with universe-expanding dark energy.

