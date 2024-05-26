Starmus 2024: Scientists and musicians unite in Bratislava to celebrate planet Earth
Submit on Sunday, May 26th, 2024 21:17
Here’s what it was like to experience the Starmus Festival in Bratislava, where top scientists and musicians united to celebrate Earth with an overarching theme “The future of our home planet”.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 26th, 2024 at 9:17 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.